Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,036.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,651.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

