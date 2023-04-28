Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

