Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,033 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

