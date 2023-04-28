Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 36 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.98 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $487.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.64 and its 200 day moving average is $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

