Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

Diageo stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.