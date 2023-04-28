Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $37.70 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

