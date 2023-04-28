Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.46 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $275.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

