Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,758 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

ORCL stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

