Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

