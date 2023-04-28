Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
