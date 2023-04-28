Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

