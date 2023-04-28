Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

