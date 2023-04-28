Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Up 230.0% in April

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the March 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Trading Down 4.3 %

MRAI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 661,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.83. Marpai has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

