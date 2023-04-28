Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MMC opened at $179.45 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

