Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.84. The stock had a trading volume of 140,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

