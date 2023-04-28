Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 1,979,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

