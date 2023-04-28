Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

MA stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.15. 858,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

