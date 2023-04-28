Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $522.68 million, a PE ratio of -221.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Materialise by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.
