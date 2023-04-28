Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of MATW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

