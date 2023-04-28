MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 898.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.