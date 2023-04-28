McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. 495,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.