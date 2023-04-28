Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.23. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

