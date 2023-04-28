Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Medifast (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 286,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,172. The stock has a market cap of $975.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.