Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 286,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,172. The stock has a market cap of $975.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

