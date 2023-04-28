Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

