Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,487. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.