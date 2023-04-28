Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 2,546,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,203. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.