Members Advisory Group LLC Has $23.47 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Members Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 15.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. 930,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

