Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Position Boosted by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 387.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Mercer International were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MERC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

