Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $82.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

