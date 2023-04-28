Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

