Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $122.23 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $130.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

