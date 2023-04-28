Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

