Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $238.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

