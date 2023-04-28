Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Shares of META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

