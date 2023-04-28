MetalCorp (CVE:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

MetalCorp Limited (CVE:MTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 163000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.11.

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metal deposits. It has 100% interests in the Hemlo East, Big Lake, Black Bear, Greater North Rock, Pickle Lake, River gold & moly, and Keezhik Lake properties.

