Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTLFF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.21.
About Metallis Resources
