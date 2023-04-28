Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTLFF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

