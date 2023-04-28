Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.64

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

(Get Rating)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.