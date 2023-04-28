Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

