Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Methanex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MX opened at C$59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$39.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.5995475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

