MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $27.43 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $27.43 or 0.00093059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $122.07 million and $4.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.64758905 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,746,736.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

