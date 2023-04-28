Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 1,319,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.