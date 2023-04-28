Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.82. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $305.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

