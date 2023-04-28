MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $318.64 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.82.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.