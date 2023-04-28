Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.01-$8.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.7 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $207.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

