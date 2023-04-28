Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance
MSVB stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans.
