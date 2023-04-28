MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $22,791.56 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $22,791.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 322,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,366. The stock has a market cap of $416.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

