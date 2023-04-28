Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Short Interest Up 289.3% in April

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 289.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Mindset Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626. Mindset Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

