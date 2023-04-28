Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $59.11. 233,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

