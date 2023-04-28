Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.79. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

