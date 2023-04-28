Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 238.2% in April

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 29,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $39.44 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

