Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 324,278 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 324,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $122,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,699. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.